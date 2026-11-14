Researchers at Istanbul Technical University in Turkey have described a model in which the effective density of dark energy in the early history of the Universe could have been negative and later become positive. According to the calculations, the transition could have occurred at a redshift of about 1.5 — approximately 9.5 billion years ago, ScienceDaily reports.

An alternative branch of gravitational theory

An international group led by Professor Özgür Akarsu studied a previously little-considered branch of teleparallel f(T) gravity. Unlike Einstein's general theory of relativity, which describes gravity through the curvature of spacetime, this approach uses a mathematical property known as torsion.

The authors considered solutions without assuming that the density of dark energy must necessarily be positive. One of the two possible scenarios is close to the standard cosmological model, while the other suggests a negative effective density of dark energy in the distant past. The choice of the mathematical branch depends on the present-day matter density in the Universe, so the model retains the six cosmological parameters of the standard ΛCDM model.

The study was published in the journal Physical Review D. Nihan Katirci of Doğuş University and Antonio De Felice of Kyoto University also participated in the work.

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Connection with DESI observations

Interest in models with changing dark energy was strengthened by the results of the DESI spectroscopic instrument, which creates a three-dimensional map of the Universe based on the positions of galaxies and quasars. Data from the first three years of DESI observations, combined with measurements of relic radiation, supernovae and weak gravitational lensing, strengthened indications that dark energy may not behave as a constant cosmological constant.

At the same time, these data are insufficient for a final conclusion about the evolution of dark energy: the statistical significance depends on the set of combined observations and does not reach the discovery level. DESI completed its planned five-year survey, during which it observed more than 47 million galaxies and quasars. The study's authors have not yet tested their model against the full DESI data set.

A possible explanation for the Hubble tension

The authors believe that a change in the sign of the effective density of dark energy could potentially help explain the Hubble tension — the discrepancy between different ways of measuring the current rate of expansion of the Universe. The scenario requires further verification using data on the formation of large-scale structures, the bending of light by gravity and the history of cosmic expansion.

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