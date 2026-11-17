In Istanbul, Turkey, police raided the headquarters of Sözcü TV. Turkish authorities took control of the broadcaster. France 24 calls Sözcü TV the country's last television channel supporting the opposition.

Raid on headquarters

The raid took place on Tuesday. This is already the third time that authorities have taken control of opposition-supporting media in Turkey in a little more than a year. France 24 describes the move as another major blow to Turkey's opposition-supporting media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on the ruling party

The events are taking place amid public outrage over a scandal involving a multibillion-dollar investment fund. According to France 24, the scandal affected the savings of nearly half a million people.

Outrage over the scandal has also increased pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party ahead of elections scheduled for 2028.

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