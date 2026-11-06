In Turkey, an Istanbul court remanded former Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya in custody pending trial in a case involving a multibillion-dollar investment fund scandal. As Deutsche Welle reports, she is accused of violating the capital markets law and participating in an organization created to commit crimes.

Pretrial measure for the former minister

Sayan Kaya's husband was released on condition that he report regularly to the police. She served as family affairs minister from 2016 to 2018 and, until recently, held the post of deputy chair of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party.

On September 26, Sayan Kaya resigned after accusations from the Yeni Party. Its chairman, Zeynel Emre, claims that Sayan Kaya and her husband received 2.17 billion lira — about $43 million or €38.4 million — after investing 163 million lira in one of the funds. According to his version, the couple sold their shares shortly before alleged price manipulations that caused a crisis on the stock market.

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More than 430 people involved in the case

The couple denies any wrongdoing but transferred part of the disputed funds to an account designated by banking regulators. Following the fund crisis, the financial regulator liquidated 131 funds.

The prosecutor's office is investigating suspicions of large-scale market manipulation which, according to the publication, affected the savings of nearly half a million investors. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said this week that the actions of more than 430 people are being investigated in the case, while 112 people have already been remanded in custody on suspicion of market manipulation and insider trading.

Özgür Özel, the leader of the main opposition, placed political responsibility for the scandal on Erdoğan in parliament and called on the president either to resign or call elections.

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