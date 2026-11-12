Türkiye says leaders recognized COP31 preparations — Anadolu Agency

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in Antalya that world leaders had noted the significant investments, extensive preparations and efforts undertaken by the country to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, COP31. He said this at a press conference, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Duran, holding COP31 in Antalya demonstrated Türkiye’s role in international diplomacy. He recalled that the country had previously hosted NATO and Organization of Turkic States summits, and called the current conference larger in scale than those events.

Climate justice and implementation of decisions

Duran named climate justice and the implementation of commitments as key topics of the summit. He noted that COP31’s slogan, “Dialogue, consensus and action,” entails not only discussing environmental problems but also reaching agreements and putting them into practice.

The official expressed the view that developed states, which caused substantial environmental damage during industrialization, should bear greater responsibility for combating climate change. In his opinion, they should share financial resources and technologies with developing countries.

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Duran also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised the issue of climate justice and the need to implement adopted decisions in his address at the summit.

Leaders’ meetings and media work

According to Duran, since arriving in Antalya, Erdoğan had held 10 bilateral meetings, while the total number of such talks was expected to exceed 20. He said participants in the meetings expressed gratitude for the organization of COP31.

The communications director also said that around 4,000 journalists from five continents are covering the conference. The summit will continue until November 20. Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, he said, worked with the UN on media accreditation and also prepared a book on climate diplomacy, a glossary of climate change terms, and a publication on the objectives of Türkiye’s COP31 presidency.

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