At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, participants launched the second Global Stocktake — a five-year review of collective progress under the Paris Agreement. It is intended to show whether national plans and commitments are sufficient to cut emissions, adapt to climate change and support the most vulnerable countries, UN News reports.

The stocktake will conclude in 2028 and will be the last one before 2030. UN climate chief Simon Stiell called on governments to turn the goals agreed during the previous cycle into practical results. According to him, two years remain to do so.

Negotiations without an agreement

At the same time, the COP31 presidency reported that 21 negotiating issues remain unresolved. They include adaptation to climate change, financing, climate change mitigation and a just transition. New draft texts were due to be presented early on Thursday, while ministers at a closed meeting sought to narrow differences.

The first version of a broader political agreement revealed disagreements over fossil fuels, climate finance, the goal of keeping warming within 1.5°C, electrification and the role of science. Türkiye’s initiative to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035 received support from 75 countries.

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Science and a just transition

Delegations are also disputing the timetable for the next major assessments by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Vulnerable countries want the reports to be ready in time for the new Global Stocktake. Russia — an aggressor state — as well as Saudi Arabia and China consider the proposed timetable too tight and likely to limit the full participation of scientists from developing countries.

Civil society representatives called for decisions on adaptation finance not to be postponed. Economist Mariana Mazzucato said that a just transition should not be reduced solely to finding additional funds: social issues, the conditions attached to public investment, and the protection of workers and local communities must be part of climate policy from the outset.

During a thematic day dedicated to human and social development and gender equality, participants also stressed the need to take into account the impact of climate change on women. Brazilian negotiator Lilian Chagas noted that without supporting women in science and assessing the consequences for their health, countries risk losing solutions needed to limit global warming and adapt.

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