In Turkey, nine people linked to the opposition TV channel Halk TV were detained this week, according to the channel’s owner, Cafer Mahiroğlu. He said that the stated grounds for the detentions included suspicions of money laundering, bribery and spreading misleading information, BBC News World reports.

Detention of people linked to the channel

Mahiroğlu, who is based in London, said that Turkish authorities had destroyed Halk TV. According to him, several members of his family were among those detained when the channel came under the authorities’ control last month. The owner also rejected the allegations against himself and the TV channel.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office said that the latest group of detainees included two former Halk TV presenters. According to the prosecutor’s office, they prepared false reports in exchange for money.

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The prosecutor’s office also issued an arrest warrant for Halk TV news coordinator Kürşad Oğuz, who, according to its information, is abroad. The statement did not specify where exactly he is located. Mahiroğlu told the BBC that he could be imprisoned if he returns to Turkey.

Control over the broadcaster

Last month, Turkish authorities raided Halk TV’s headquarters, after which the channel’s live broadcasts stopped. A new administrator was subsequently appointed to manage the TV channel.

Earlier this month, authorities also took control of the opposition TV channel Sozcu TV. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s main rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, was jailed on charges of corruption and violating election law. İmamoğlu and his party deny these allegations.

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