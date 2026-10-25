In the Aboriginal community of Wadeye in northern Australia, the Thamarrurr Sea Farmers fishing project has expanded into a full-scale commercial crab-catching operation. After obtaining a full commercial licence, the team increased its staff from three to nine workers, can set up to 60 crab pots and sends 35 to 50 kilograms of catch to the Darwin market each week.

As ABC News reports, fishers begin work before dawn in order to get the crabs onto a light aircraft to Darwin that same day. According to team member Theo Dooling, crocodiles also try to get the catch from the traps: the reptiles have already crushed five such traps with their jaws.

Jobs for the community

About 2,500 people live in Wadeye. According to the 2021 census, about one in five adult residents had a job. Thamarrurr Sea Farmers coordinator Johnson Katuuru said the new workers have substantial fishing experience. One of the youngest team members, Joel Martin, said the fishers visit the school and explain to pupils the importance of completing their education for future employment.

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The Aboriginal Sea Company, the largest holder of crab-catching licences in the Northern Territory, calls the Wadeye enterprise the only commercial fishing operation in the Northern Territory run by the community itself. The project also receives mentoring and training from Humpty Doo Barramundi.

Focus on sustainable harvesting

Thamarrurr Development Corporation stressed that the team keeps detailed records of fishing areas and the number of crabs caught in order not to deplete stocks in individual areas. Previously, commercial licences were suspended over concerns about crab numbers in the Northern Territory. During that period, Thamarrurr Sea Farmers' licences were temporarily moved to the Aboriginal coastal category, and their commercial status was restored after the pause ended.

Tracy Leo, deputy chief executive of Thamarrurr Development Corporation, believes that within a decade a seafood industry could emerge in Wadeye and provide about 100 jobs. In addition to crab catching, she mentioned a black-lip oyster farm that has not yet entered commercial production, as well as other fisheries. According to Johnson Katuuru, the team aims to develop the business gradually, focusing on long-term sustainability.

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