In Wajir County in northeastern Kenya, at least 40 farmers have used the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) financing model to install solar greenhouses. As Nation Kenya reports, the systems make it possible to use solar energy for greenhouse irrigation and ventilation, where vegetables are grown year-round.

Vegetables and income

Farmers grow spinach, tomatoes, sweet peppers, kale and other vegetables, which they consume and sell to local residents. Farmer Asha Guleid said that the greenhouses have improved the community's well-being by providing people with food and a stable income. “We no longer go to bed hungry and do not depend on wild fruits as we did before,” she said.

Another farmer, Mohamed Weli, said he spent between 200,000 and 400,000 Kenyan shillings to install the system. According to him, the initial costs were substantial, but greenhouse farming became more profitable than livestock keeping: he now earns up to 250,000 shillings in profit each month. Weli also claims that during the floods of 2023, his greenhouse was the only food supplier to the local market.

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Child nutrition indicators

County nutrition specialist Nuria Ibrahim Abdi linked greenhouse production to increased food security and improved nutrition among vulnerable groups. According to SMART survey data, the prevalence of acute malnutrition among children under five in Wajir fell from 19% in 2023 to 11.2% in 2024. The share of households with an acceptable food consumption level, she said, rose from 76% to 89%, while the share of families with insufficient food consumption fell from 7.1% to 1.8%.

At the same time, farmers face water shortages, the high cost of modern systems, limited access to credit, weak infrastructure and a lack of technical knowledge. Solargen Technologies offers farmers irrigation technologies, training, production planning, financing and assistance with accessing markets.

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