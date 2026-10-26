In the town of Wyndham in northern Western Australia, the Wyndham Aboriginal Youth Corporation (WYAC), an organization that provided services to young people from Indigenous communities, has ceased operations. Its programs stopped in mid-September, and the safe overnight space for young people is no longer operating, ABC News reports.

Services stopped in September

WYAC had operated in the remote community, about 3,100 kilometres north of Perth, since 2018. The organization ran a café and a mechanical workshop, held educational programs with an opportunity to obtain certification, and provided young people with a safe place to stay in the evenings. Its activities were associated with lower crime rates and the development of solutions initiated by the community itself.

A source familiar with WYAC's work said that the organization's activities stopped on September 18. According to the source, staff and community residents were not informed about the organization's future despite repeated attempts to contact it. Children ask every day when the programs will resume.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Funding claims

Former WYAC chief executive Neville D'Silva, who said he returned to help the organization, claims that the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) failed to meet its funding commitments. According to him, the organization has not received the funds it had expected since July, leaving employees without work and pay.

The NIAA said it could not publicly comment on grant management discussions with individual organizations, but it continues to engage with WYAC. Wyndham-East Kimberley Shire president David Menzel called the suspension of the programs devastating and expressed concern that there may be no other organization capable of taking over the full range of these services.

The Department of Justice said it recognizes the importance of youth services for Wyndham, is examining the consequences of the disruptions, and is in contact with stakeholders about options to support continuity of services.

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