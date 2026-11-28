In Valencia, Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record at the Ricardo Tormo circuit and claimed pole position ahead of the final MotoGP Grand Prix of the season. In qualifying, he posted a time of 1 minute 27.844 seconds, becoming the first to break the 1 minute 28 second barrier at this track, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Bezzecchi beats Marquez

Newly crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also broke the track record on Friday and repeated the feat in Saturday's Q2 session in front of his home fans. However, Bezzecchi later rode almost half a second faster and took first place on the starting grid from him.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez will start from the front row alongside Bezzecchi and Marquez. Marc's brother, Alex Marquez, posted the fourth-best qualifying time.

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Battle for second place in the season

Marc Marquez, who will end his MotoGP career after the final round of the season, holds a record 78 pole positions in the series. He also received a BMW car for scoring the most points in qualifying this season — the ninth of his career.

Marquez secured his eighth MotoGP title early last week in Portugal. At the final round, Bezzecchi will battle his teammate Jorge Martin for second place in the championship: Martin is two points ahead of him and will start fifth. VR46 Racing rider Fabio Di Giannantonio will complete the second row.

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