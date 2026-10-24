Vanuatu has lifted a tsunami warning issued after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake off the country’s coast. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported this, NDTV World reported.

Magnitude revised

The earthquake was initially estimated at magnitude 7.2, but it was later revised to 6.9. Earlier, Vanuatu’s Geological Department urged residents of coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was about 200 kilometers northwest of Port-Olry on Santo Island. Another magnitude 6.3 earthquake was also recorded nearby.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Repeated tremors

Former Vanuatu Prime Minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau wrote on Facebook about repeated tremors. By his count, five earthquakes occurred on Saturday. He urged residents to take care of their safety and check apps regularly.

Vanuatu is a low-lying archipelago in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes occur frequently.

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