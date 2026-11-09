In Warsaw, Poland, a temporary ban on carrying or moving any type of unloaded weapon will be introduced on November 11. The restrictions will be in effect on Poland’s National Independence Day. As Polsat News reports, the relevant regulation of the minister of interior and administration dated November 4, 2026, was published in Poland’s Journal of Laws.

Security measures during the celebrations

Police explained that the ban was introduced due to the need to ensure an appropriate level of security for participants in events marking National Independence Day. The justification for the draft regulation states that every year on November 11, groups numbering many thousands of people arrive in the capital to take part in events organized on that day.

The authors of the document noted that the scale of the celebrations requires additional preventive measures to temporarily raise the level of security and maintain public order. Similar restrictions were also in force in Warsaw in previous years.

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Who is exempt from the ban

An exception is предусмотрена for people who possess weapons on the basis of a certificate issued to specific entities. In particular, this applies to entrepreneurs and organizations with internal security services, licensed companies providing security services, as well as employees of institutions and enterprises who need weapons for personal protection due to a particular risk of an attempt on their life or health while performing official duties.

Across Poland, the second BRAVO alert level and the second BRAVO-CRP alert level are also in force. On railway lines managed by PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe and PKP Linia Hutnicza Szerokotorowa, the third CHARLIE alert level is in force.

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