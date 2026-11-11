In Warsaw, Poland, police detained 59 people during events marking the National Independence Day on November 11. As reported by Polsat News, law enforcement officers released a summary of their work during various holiday gatherings in the city.

Reasons for the detentions

Warsaw police spokesperson Jacek Wiśniewski said that 41 of those detained had substances prohibited by law on them. Among those detained were also six people wanted by remand centres and penitentiary institutions.

Another four people were detained for violating the ban on the use of drones. According to the spokesperson, law enforcement officers also recorded violations of restrictions on carrying and using pyrotechnics. At that time, police had not identified any cases of carrying firearms.

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Actions regarding pyrotechnics

Wiśniewski reported that, as of 19:00, police had taken action against 86 people in cases related to the use or carrying of pyrotechnic devices. Police seized more than 450 items of materials classified as prohibited.

The police spokesperson noted that, despite the recorded incidents, the November 11 events were held safely. He thanked law enforcement officers for their work and participants in the gatherings for following the services' recommendations.

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