Thousands gather in Warsaw for far-right march — The Independent

On November 11, thousands of people gathered in Warsaw for the annual far-right march marking Poland’s Independence Day. Before the event began, the police presence in the capital was increased, and concrete barriers were installed on streets adjacent to the starting point. The Independent reports.

Heightened security measures

Police deployed additional officers from other regions of the country to secure the march but did not disclose their exact number. Law enforcement officers also searched the area near the starting point of the procession in the city center.

The march in Warsaw has long caused controversy between right-wing parties and the centrists who are currently in power. Critics believe the event is used as a platform for spreading racism and antisemitism. Participants, in turn, describe it as an expression of national pride. Authorities had previously tried to prevent the march from taking place because of clashes involving some participants and political opponents or police.

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Reaction from the prime minister and organizers

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for restraint ahead of the march amid escalating political disputes. This followed ministers’ statements that a mass shooting in Krakow may have been linked to the attacker’s far-right ideology.

According to the publication, on November 7, 24-year-old Michał Oksiński killed six people, including a British citizen, and wounded another 15 people in Krakow’s market square. He was later killed in a shootout with police. At his family’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, police found the bodies of three people; according to law enforcement, they were his mother, father and sister, who were likely shot. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that Oksiński held radical views and was fascinated by far-right ideologies.

The march organizers urged people not to use the tragedy for political purposes. They expected a record number of participants, including nationalists arriving from other European countries.

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