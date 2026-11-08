The town of Weipa on the Cape York Peninsula in northern Australia recorded its hottest November day on record, with the temperature reaching 39.8°C on Saturday. Regions in far northern Queensland are experiencing an extreme heatwave.

As ABC News Australia reports, maximum temperatures in Weipa have exceeded 36°C for 33 consecutive days. Meteorologist Kimba Wong said a warm and unstable air mass remains over part of the peninsula and will not change during the week.

Extreme heat warning

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has issued an extreme heat warning for the Cape York Peninsula. A severe heatwave warning is also in effect for several areas from the Gulf Country region to the Whitsundays.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Daytime temperatures in the western part of the Cape York Peninsula are expected to range from the high 30s to the low 40s over the next week. Night-time temperatures may remain in the mid-to-high 20s.

Brief break from storms in the southeast

Meanwhile, southeastern Queensland has received a brief reprieve after thunderstorms that affected the region over the past week. Localised heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in the Mackay area and the Eungella Range on Monday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast, the risk of severe thunderstorms may increase again in the state’s southeast on Wednesday and Thursday due to the approach of a new trough. Several flood warnings also remain in effect in Queensland, including moderate warnings for the Barcoo, Bulloo and Upper Balonne rivers.

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