Gas production has begun at the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, 150 miles east of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom. The fuel has already started flowing into the country, BBC News reports.

Supplies through existing infrastructure

The development of the field was approved by the UK government last month after a prolonged period of uncertainty and legal proceedings. Jackdaw is operated by Adura as part of a joint venture between Shell and Norwegian state energy company Equinor.

Gas from Jackdaw will first be sent to the existing Shearwater platform for processing, before being transported by pipeline to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire. According to Adura, the field will account for around 6% of gas production in the UK and will be able to supply energy to 1.4 million households. Including imported gas, this represents approximately 2% of the country's total demand.

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Economic and climate disputes

The British government expects Jackdaw to support national gas supplies, preserve hundreds of jobs and add £2.9 billion to the economy over its projected 11-year operational life. Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said the project should help reduce the use of imported gas with higher emissions as the country transitions to renewable and nuclear energy.

At the same time, environmental organisations and some members of parliament criticised the decision. In January 2025, the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that previous approvals for Jackdaw and the Rosebank oil project were unlawful because the developers had not provided a sufficient assessment of the climate impact from burning the extracted fossil fuels. The companies were allowed to continue preparatory work, but not to extract oil and gas until new environmental assessments were prepared.

A decision on the start of production at Rosebank, the UK's largest known undeveloped oil field near the Shetland Islands, has not yet been made. Unlike Jackdaw gas, most of Rosebank's oil is planned to be exported by tankers and sold on international markets.

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