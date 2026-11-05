Automated SMS reminders tripled participation in bowel cancer screening among London residents in the United Kingdom who did not return a home test after the first invitation. This was shown by a randomized controlled trial involving 3,129 people in eight boroughs of the British capital, News-Medical reports.

Study results

Researchers from the University of Surrey, University College London and Queen Mary University of London compared three approaches. One group received no further contact, the second was sent automated SMS messages, and the third was first sent messages and then called by patient navigators trained to help overcome common barriers to screening.

SMS reminders were sent in weeks 19, 21, 23 and 25. In the group with no further contact, 2% of participants completed screening, while the figure was 6.5% in the SMS group. Telephone support increased participation to 7.5%. Both methods resulted in approximately three times higher participation compared with no further contact.

The SMS strategy cost £1.82 for each additional person screened. Less than 1% of participants opted out of receiving text messages.

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Barriers to screening

The most common reasons for not completing the test were the belief that the person had already been screened, at 19.4%, not receiving the test kit, also 19.4%, and lack of time, at 13.4%. Men who believed they already had an up-to-date result responded particularly well to telephone calls: after the conversation, 39.6% of such men completed screening, compared with 20.4% of women with the same reason.

The overall participation rate in bowel cancer screening in London is 63.8%, eight percentage points below the national average. The study authors calculated that introducing SMS reminders across London could provide screening for another 18,000 people annually and, on average, help detect an additional 50 cases of bowel cancer at an early stage.

The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, concerned the NHS programme in England for people aged 50 to 74. It involves a home faecal immunochemical test that detects traces of blood in a stool sample.

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