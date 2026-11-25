In the United Kingdom, the price cap on gas and electricity will rise in January, affecting millions of households on standard variable tariffs. The Ofgem regulator reviews this cap quarterly: it sets the maximum price per unit of gas and electricity consumed, rather than the final bill amount.

As BBC News reports, the main factor behind the increase is rising wholesale gas prices. According to the outlet, they have risen amid the war between the United States and Israel and Iran. The mechanism applies to more than 20 million households in England, Scotland and Wales; Northern Ireland has a separate system.

Who the changes affect

The actual bill depends on the volume of consumption, payment method, region, type and energy efficiency of the home, number of residents and weather. Ofgem's indicative figure for a typical household paying for gas and electricity by direct debit is 9,500 kWh of gas and 2,500 kWh of electricity per year.

About 11 million households on fixed tariffs will not see changes until their contracts expire. Consumers on variable tariffs are advised to submit accurate meter readings before the price cap changes to avoid estimated consumption being charged at the wrong rate. Owners of functioning smart meters do not need to do this.

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Support and bill components

The temporary removal of VAT on household electricity has reduced the typical annual bill by approximately £45. In addition, millions of households are expected to receive an automatic £100 payment to cover winter costs.

Ofgem also regulates the daily standing charge for connection to gas and electricity networks. From 1 October to 31 December 2026, its average level for customers paying by direct debit is 54.83 pence per day for electricity and 29.68 pence for gas. The government has announced its intention to abolish the standing charge for gas, but has not yet disclosed details of the mechanism.

Since April 2026, bills have begun to include the costs of upgrading electricity and gas networks. Ofgem approved £28 billion in investment in December 2025. By 2031, these costs are expected to add an extra £108 to energy bills, while current charges add about £6 per month to the bill of a typical household covered by the price cap.

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