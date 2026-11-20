Since the summer, the United Kingdom has closed another eight hotels where asylum seekers were living. The country's Home Office reported this, Anadolu Agency reports.

The number of hotels is decreasing

According to the department, the closed facilities are located in different parts of the country, from Bournemouth to Falkirk. Since the beginning of the year, authorities have stopped using a total of 52 hotels to accommodate asylum seekers.

According to the government, around 140 such hotels currently remain open in the United Kingdom. By comparison, there were about 400 at the peak in 2023 and 213 during the election in July 2024.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data on the number of people

The number of people living in hotels for asylum seekers has halved over the year, to 16,000. This is 71% below the peak figure of 56,000 people recorded under the previous government.

Border Security and Asylum Minister Anna Turley said that government reforms had contributed to reducing arrivals by small boats and the number of asylum applications. According to her, case-processing and removal figures have increased. The government estimates that the number of people in taxpayer-funded accommodation fell by 13,800 people over the year, or 13%.

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