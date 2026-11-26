In the United Kingdom, the number of winter days with air temperatures of 0°C or below in the decade up to 2025 was approximately a quarter lower than in 1961–1990. In southern England, the decline was around a third, while the average number of summer days when temperatures reached 25°C more than doubled across the country, BBC News reports.

The UK’s Met Office links the seasonal changes to climate change. According to its climatologist James Pope, summers in the country are becoming longer and winters shorter. Scientists estimate the current level of global warming at 1.4°C compared with the pre-industrial period.

Outlook for winters and summers

If global warming reaches 2°C, the average number of frosty winter days in the United Kingdom could be about 24, compared with 38 in 1961–1990. The number of summer days with temperatures of at least 25°C could rise to around 15 per season, whereas it was just over four during the previous reference period.

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Thomas Crocker, a specialist on the Met Office climate security team, noted that weather will continue to vary from year to year, but the overall temperature level has already shifted. According to him, extreme heat and record-warm days will occur more often, while extreme cold will occur less often. Met Office research also indicates that summer will extend into autumn and that autumn rainfall may decrease.

Impact on farmers and animals

Changing conditions are already affecting agriculture. Wet winters complicate sowing and encourage the spread of pests and diseases, while dry summers create water shortages for growing crops. British Growers chief executive John Walgate said that yields of cauliflower, white cabbage and broccoli fell by approximately 50% this year. At the same time, strawberries had a good season, in his assessment.

Norfolk farmer Tim Young planted a vineyard three years ago because of hotter, drier summers and fewer cold days. Last year, he harvested twice as many grapes as he had expected. Warmer winters also affect wildlife: bats can wake from hibernation when insects are scarce, while amphibians that emerge from hibernation and breed earlier risk being caught by a cold spell.

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