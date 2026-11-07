In Venezuela’s La Guaira state, homeowners who lost their homes during the earthquakes on June 24 say they are facing problems obtaining state-subsidized loans to buy new housing. According to them, QR codes generated after building inspections contain incorrect names, addresses or damage-level assessments. Banks require confirmation that a house has collapsed, so data discrepancies halt the review of applications.

Complaints from La Guaira residents

As The Rio Times reports, owners of apartments in 38 residential complexes reported the errors. According to information cited in the publication, a Venezuelan news outlet counted at least 118 buildings on the country’s central coast whose records contain conflicting data.

In particular, residents of the Abejita II apartment building in Caraballeda claim that the first inspection declared the structure destroyed. During a repeat inspection, they say, the building remained marked in red, but its QR code contains information only about minor damage. Residents say they cannot apply for a loan without a record of collapse, although returning to the building is dangerous.

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Resident Raquel Herrera told journalists that her house near Puerto Viejo in La Guaira collapsed and that her husband and sister were killed. According to her, the QR code lists the house under a different name and in a different parish, causing the data not to match the submitted documents.

Terms of the Venezuela Renace program

Loan applications are being accepted under the state Venezuela Renace program. Venezuela’s Ministry of Economy and Finance designated Banco de Venezuela, Banco Digital de los Trabajadores and Banco del Tesoro as the first banks to accept applications. According to the ministry, banks must respond to an applicant within five business days.

For housing costing up to $70,000, the state covers 80% of the price and the buyer finances the remainder. For homes costing from $70,000 to $100,000, the subsidy is 50%, and the loan term may be up to 25 years. According to data cited by The Rio Times, as of November 3, the Housing Suitability Commission’s database listed 999 destroyed buildings in La Guaira, including residential buildings, shops and public structures.

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