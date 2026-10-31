In Venezuela, two men who were in custody and had serious illnesses died on October 26 and 27, 2026. The Venezuelan human rights organization Venezuelan Prison Observatory is demanding an impartial investigation into the circumstances of the medical care they received, The Rio Times reports.

Deaths in two states

Randy Ramón Ladera Araujo was held at Santa Ana prison, officially called Centro Penitenciario de Occidente I, in the western state of Táchira. He died on October 26 at the Central Hospital of San Cristóbal. According to information received by the observatory, the man had leukemia.

The following day, October 27, Ildefonso Gil died. He had been held in pretrial detention in the Guayaparo police cells in the city of Puerto Ordaz, Bolívar state. According to the organization, he died from advanced facial cancer.

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Call for an investigation

The director of the Venezuelan Prison Observatory, Humberto Prado, called for an immediate, thorough and impartial investigation. Human rights defenders want to establish what medical care both men received and whether delays or inaction could have affected their lives.

Regarding Gil, the observatory also raised the issue of the rejection of previous requests for a humanitarian measure — release or house arrest on health grounds. The organization stated that the decision on house arrest appeared only after the man's death.

According to the observatory, more than 1,300 people are held at Santa Ana prison, which has a designed capacity of 800. The organization also mentioned two other inmate deaths at the facility in May and June. In statements released on October 30, there was no official response from Venezuelan authorities regarding these cases.

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