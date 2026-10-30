In Australia, ABC News Australia identified dozens of coronial inquests that documented shortcomings in mental health risk assessments, supervision and medical care for prisoners in New South Wales prisons. ABC found 20 inquests involving failures in risk screening, 14 involving inadequate supervision, and 27 involving shortcomings in clinical care.

The case of Bailey McAnder

One such case was the death of Bailey McAnder, who was held at Kariong Correctional Centre in Gosford. On November 4, 2019, he told a psychologist about suicidal thoughts, after which he was transferred to an assessment cell. The coroner found that the psychologist had not reviewed his medical records, which contained information about anxiety, panic attacks and his recent commencement of antidepressant medication.

After the transfer, McAnder pressed the intercom button 67 times over two hours, often in a state of severe distress, asking to see the psychologist and saying that he could not breathe. The coroner concluded that he was likely experiencing a panic attack. The following morning, a risk intervention team discussed options that would allow the prisoner to have contact with other people, but a senior guard who was not part of the team and had no training to work in such groups effectively took over the decision-making.

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Isolation and shortage of specialists

The coroner found the decision to place and keep McAnder in the assessment cell unnecessary and inappropriate. The light in the cell was on around the clock, he had no access to an open area or exercise yard, and he remained alone for extended periods. Forensic psychiatrist Kerry Eagle said during the hearings that isolating prisoners at risk of suicide is a practice characteristic specifically of the prison system and may intensify suffering and hopelessness.

Kariong Correctional Centre had no evening nursing shift, addiction support services or mental health nurse. McAnder was referred for weekly counselling, but he saw a psychologist only nine weeks later — on the day he was transferred to the assessment cell.

ABC also identified 29 coronial inquests in which prisoners faced unacceptable delays in receiving necessary medical care. The cases described include the deaths of seriously ill prisoners while waiting for a psychiatric bed, a shortage of psychiatrists, and situations in which people with schizophrenia rarely or never received help from a psychiatrist during imprisonment.

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