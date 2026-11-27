Scientists have discovered evidence in marine sediments around Antarctica of a vast mountain system that formed about 600 million years ago during the merging of landmasses into the supercontinent Gondwana. According to the study’s authors, these mountains may have been comparable to the modern Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau, Live Science reports.

Zircons from the seafloor

Most of Antarctica is hidden beneath an ice sheet, making its ancient geological history difficult to study directly. The team drilled into the seafloor at 12 locations around the continent and collected samples of sedimentary rocks.

The samples were examined for detrital zircons — resilient minerals that can persist after rocks are destroyed. The researchers determined the ages of 1,712 zircon grains extracted from marine sediments and compared them with a global database of such minerals. The geochemical characteristics of zircons can be used to establish their origin.

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The authors of the study, published on September 12 in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, concluded that several major continental collisions occurred during the formation of Gondwana. Gondwana united the territories of present-day South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia and Antarctica.

Hypothesis about an impact on life

The scientists suggested that erosion of these mountains could have transported significant amounts of nutrients into the ocean. They link this process to conditions that may have promoted the development of complex life during the Cambrian explosion — a period of rapid diversification of living organisms about 541–485 million years ago.

However, experts consulted for comment urged caution in interpreting this conclusion. Geochemist Elias Rugen of the University of Southampton noted that it is difficult to determine the height of ancient mountains from such data. Petrologist Nathan Daczko of Macquarie University also considers the link between the mountains of Gondwana and the Cambrian explosion to be a promising hypothesis rather than an established causal relationship.

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