In Japan, the number of mentions of foreigners and immigrants in replies to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s posts on the social network X has increased significantly. In the year since her inauguration on October 21 last year, Takaichi published 868 posts, which had received 1,502,698 replies as of Friday. Of these, 112,481, or 7.5%, included mentions of foreign nationals or immigrants, The Japan Times reports, citing an analysis by the Jiji news agency.

Increase after policy post

Jiji conducted the study using the social media analysis tool Brandwatch. At the same time, only 16 of Takaichi’s posts, or 1.8% of their total number, contained the terms “foreign nationals” or “immigrants.”

On September 27, the prime minister published an explanation of policy regarding foreign nationals, including stricter requirements for obtaining permanent residency. That day, the number of replies on this topic rose to 4,908, compared with 216 the previous day. Before that, the daily number of such replies had exceeded one thousand only eight times, but after September 27, this figure remained above one thousand for four consecutive days, through September 30.

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Replies under a post about children’s safety

The highest number of mentions of foreigners or immigrants was recorded under Takaichi’s October 18 post about children’s safety on their way to school and crime prevention. Although the publication did not concern foreign nationals, 6,505 replies — more than half of all replies to that post — contained such mentions.

Most of these replies claimed that the government’s immigration policy allegedly threatens children’s safety and that Japan should stop accepting immigrants. Some replies also expressed concern about a possible burden on the social welfare system and included unfounded claims that foreigners allegedly often avoid being charged.

According to Brandwatch’s analysis, there were approximately three times more negative replies than positive ones among those mentioning foreigners or immigrants. At the start of the Takaichi administration, negative and positive replies were more balanced, but the share of negative replies subsequently increased. The number of foreign residents in Japan reached a record 4,281,026 people as of the end of June.

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