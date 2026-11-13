A royal commission in the Australian state of Victoria has heard evidence that contractors on a railway project in Sunbury may have been told that if they did not resolve an industrial dispute, they would not receive further work in the state. As The Guardian reports, this was stated by former Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority official Peter Wilkinson.

Testimony about the conversation

The Commission of Inquiry into the Integrity of Major Public and Civil Infrastructure Projects is examining an industrial dispute surrounding work to remove a railway level crossing on Gap Road in Sunbury in 2022.

According to Wilkinson, at the height of the dispute, his manager at Vida, Evan Tattersall, told him on 6 or 7 June 2022 that he had discussed the situation with the minister's office. Wilkinson assumed it was the office of the then Minister for Transport Infrastructure, Jacinta Allan.

Wilkinson testified that Tattersall said that if contractors could not manage industrial relations in Victoria, they would not receive further work there. He clarified that this concerned John Holland and CPB Constructions. At the time, they were bidding for the Melbourne Airport Rail project, but Wilkinson said he did not know whether the minister's office was aware of this.

Wilkinson passed this information to Rail Network Alliance general manager Joe Aygur. Explaining the absence of a record of the conversation with Tattersall, he said the situation was developing very quickly.

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Statements by the contractor's representative

The commission also heard from Stephen Willella, the project delivery director at the site. He spoke about a meeting at CFMEU headquarters which, he said, ultimately helped bring the industrial dispute to an end. Willella described the need for such a meeting as extremely unpleasant for the construction company's representatives.

He said that none of the safety issues raised by the union was serious enough to stop work. Willella also claimed that workers feared the CFMEU and were pressured by union officials.

According to Willella, union organiser Joe Miles said during the meeting that cooperation could help secure future tenders, including for the Melbourne Airport Rail project. He also stated that Miles spoke of direct contacts with Allan's office.

The commission had previously heard that CFMEU representatives stopped work at the site over claimed safety concerns. Work resumed after two union health and safety representatives were appointed and the companies providing traffic management and labour-hire services were changed. Hearings chaired by Commissioner Christopher Kurakis are continuing.

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