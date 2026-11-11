Six break-ins at stations of the volunteer-based CFA fire service were recorded in Victoria, Australia, in October. This nearly equals the average number of such incidents for an entire year — between six and eight, ABC News Australia reports.

The break-ins occurred in the small regional communities of Timmering, Chocolyn, Kerang, Winnindoo and Stonehaven. The station in Stonehaven, near Geelong, was broken into twice within several days. Nothing was stolen from it, but the incidents resulted in significant repair costs.

Stolen equipment and brigade operations

Radios, chainsaws, firefighting equipment and defibrillators were stolen from other stations. CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said such incidents could affect brigades' ability to respond to emergencies and create an additional burden for volunteers.

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In Chocolyn, near Camperdown in southwestern Victoria, the local brigade was unable to operate after the break-in, so neighbouring units covered for it during emergencies. Brigade captain Lee Harry called on the CFA to review security measures, noting that some brigades arrange security independently but have varying financial resources.

Security system review

CFA General Manager of Infrastructure and Environmental Services Jasper Milligan said the service was assessing options to strengthen protection, including installing additional surveillance cameras. The CFA is also conducting security audits of all facilities across the state. There are 1,200 fire brigades operating in Victoria, so a quick solution to the problem is not expected.

Victoria's fire services are preparing for a difficult bushfire season following a forecast of a warm and dry spring. Authorities had previously warned of an elevated fire risk, particularly in East Gippsland, the far southwest of the state, the Surf Coast area, and the area west of Geelong to the southern parts of Wombat Forest.

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