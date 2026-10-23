In the Australian state of Victoria, some crime victims wait more than a year for financial assistance while paying for counselling and medical services themselves. This was reported by ABC News, citing advocates and Victoria’s Victims of Crime Commissioner, Elizabeth Langdon.

In 2024, Victoria’s authorities changed the support mechanism for victims: the new Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) eliminated the need to go to court. People who have reported a crime to police can submit an application from home. Direct victims can receive up to $63,401 for counselling, lost income, treatment and other expenses.

Complaints about delays

According to Langdon, her office began receiving more complaints after the introduction of FAS. She stressed that support systems should not become an additional source of stress, as delays can seriously affect victims’ wellbeing and recovery.

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Forty-two-year-old Alicia Roberts, who used both the previous and new support models, said she waited more than a year for assistance under FAS. She said that she sometimes spent hours on the phone line waiting for an answer, and that the application process negatively affected her recovery. According to her, applicants constantly check the status of their applications because of a lack of communication.

Queue of applications at legal services

Lawyer Azin Bagaki Jenkin of South-East Monash Legal Service said her organisation had stopped accepting new clients because of an accumulation of unprocessed applications. According to her, some applications submitted 15 months ago are still awaiting support. Victims also face difficulties using the online portal and uploading documents.

The legal service has heard from people who borrowed money from relatives or paid expenses out of their own funds while waiting for compensation. According to the latest publicly available data, 6,200 FAS applications were finalised in the 2024–2025 financial year — approximately 77% of those submitted. Scheme head Marnie Williams said that each application is assessed individually, while Minister for Victim Support Ros Spence said the government would continue to look for ways to improve the system.

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