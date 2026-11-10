A combination of the immunotherapy drug durvalumab and the targeted drug enfortumab vedotin before bladder removal surgery, followed by durvalumab after the procedure, reduced the risk of death by 42% compared with surgery alone. This was concluded by the authors of the international phase III VOLGA clinical trial involving 695 patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

As News-Medical reports, all participants were unable to receive standard cisplatin-based chemotherapy or declined it. The study results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Results after two years

After two years, 78.4% of patients who received the two-drug regimen were alive, while the figure in the surgery-only group was 69.4%. The risk of recurrence, disease progression or other cancer-related events, including death, was 49% lower in the combination-treatment group.

In 45.1% of patients who received durvalumab and enfortumab vedotin, no signs of cancer were found in tissue examined after surgery. In the surgery-only group, this result was recorded in 9.6% of participants. The study included 229 medical centers in 25 countries.

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Three treatment regimens

Participants were randomly assigned to three groups. The first received durvalumab and enfortumab vedotin before surgery, followed by durvalumab alone after it. The second group was additionally given another immunotherapy drug, tremelimumab. The third group underwent surgery alone without the study drug combinations.

The three-drug regimen also reduced the risk of cancer-related events or death compared with surgery. However, at this stage of the study, it did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival. Severe side effects occurred more often among patients who received drug combinations, but the researchers reported no unexpected safety concerns with the two-drug regimen or an increase in postoperative complications.

Enfortumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate: it binds to the nectin-4 protein found on many bladder cancer cells and delivers an anticancer drug to them. Durvalumab blocks the PD-L1 protein, which tumors can use to evade the immune response. The study was funded by AstraZeneca.

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