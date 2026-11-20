New clinical data on Wegovy indicate that it may help reduce weight in children aged six to 12. After 68 weeks, body mass index fell in more than four-fifths of participants who received weekly injections of the drug, followed a reduced-calorie diet and increased their physical activity.

In the placebo group, a decrease in body mass index was recorded in 23.5% of children, The National reports. Wegovy's active ingredient is semaglutide, which mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone produced by the body after eating and reduces appetite.

Cardiometabolic indicators

Professor Ania Jastreboff of the Yale Obesity Research Center said that several cardiometabolic indicators related to the cardiovascular system and metabolism also improved in children who received semaglutide. Her statement was released by Novo Nordisk after the trial results were reported.

GLP-1 class drugs have already been approved for people aged 12 to 18. Richard Holt, professor of diabetes and endocrinology at the University of Southampton, stressed that when medicines are used in childhood, possible long-term side effects that may only emerge over time should be considered.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prevalence of childhood obesity

According to UNICEF, around 10% of people aged five to 19 worldwide have obesity, or approximately 188 million people. In 1990, the figure was 2%, or 31 million people.

Claude Marcus, a childhood obesity researcher at the Karolinska Institute, noted that drug treatment is rarely needed for children younger than nine. At the same time, he believes such drugs can complement lifestyle-change support, particularly to prevent comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, warned that drugs cannot be the only solution to obesity because they are not entirely safe.

Read us on