In the first phase of a clinical trial of an experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy, four out of five participants showed early signs of improved cognitive function. No serious side effects were identified in the trial, ScienceAlert reports.

Cells were delivered through a brain implant

The RB-ADSC therapy is being developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneration Biomedical Inc. It involves taking stem cells from the patient’s fatty tissue and treating them with proteins from the Wnt family, which act as chemical signals for cell growth and repair.

The cells are then delivered through a surgical implant into the brain’s ventricles, fluid-filled cavities. The developers suggest that this approach will make it possible to deliver the patient’s own stem cells to the central nervous system while bypassing the blood-brain barrier.

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The goal is to affect several disease mechanisms

According to the developers’ plan, the therapy is intended to reduce inflammation, support neuron recovery, and promote the clearance of amyloid-beta and tau protein accumulations associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The company also states that the method targets not only the removal of toxic proteins but also the processes that contribute to their formation.

The main goal of the first phase was to assess the safety of the treatment, so only five people took part. The trial results were summarized in a short abstract published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

The next trial will include 115 people

In the second phase, the therapy is planned to be tested with 115 participants and compared with a placebo. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the program Fast Track status, which may speed up the testing process and review of the data. The next stage is expected to assess changes in cognitive function and brain activity, as well as the therapy’s effect on amyloid-beta and tau accumulations.

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