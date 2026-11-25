Wisconsin in the United States has reported a third measles-related death amid a worsening disease outbreak. The adult patient who died was from Lafayette County. Details about the person's identity were not disclosed to protect the privacy of the patient and their family, UPI reports.

920 cases since the start of the year

The Wisconsin Department of Health did not disclose the vaccination status of the deceased. The state announced the two previous measles-related deaths on November 13 and November 5: a child and an infant died. Before the current outbreak, Wisconsin had not recorded measles-related deaths since 1990.

Since Friday, the state has identified another 88 measles cases, bringing the total since the start of the year to 920. Nearly all cases, except for two, were diagnosed since August. According to state statistics, 99.2% of patients were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status; 20 people required hospitalization.

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Measles outbreak in the United States

Wisconsin's announcement came the day after Pennsylvania announced the ninth measles-related death since the start of the year. Health officials in four states reported at least 14 such deaths in 2026. At the same time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of last Thursday, listed six deaths nationwide. Since then, at least three deaths have been reported separately, while the CDC is working on a standardized definition of a measles death.

According to the CDC, more than 5,830 measles cases have been recorded in the United States, the highest annual figure since 1991, when 9,643 cases were registered. Last week, the Pan American Health Organization said the United States had lost its measles elimination status because of the uninterrupted transmission of one virus strain for more than a year. According to the organization, this strain has been circulating in the country since January 20, 2025.

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