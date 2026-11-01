The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan is hearing petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party regarding the imposition of a state of emergency in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and governor’s rule in others. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General’s Office sent notices to the governor, chief secretary, speaker of the provincial assembly, and secretary of the home and tribal affairs department, requiring them to submit explanations, The Express Tribune reports.

Petitions against emergency measures

The petitions were filed with the court by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other applicants. They consider the imposition of a state of emergency and governor’s rule unconstitutional and unlawful. In the applicants’ view, the situation in the province has not slipped out of the local authorities’ control to an extent that would justify such emergency measures.

The applicants also claim that the federal government exceeded its constitutional powers and effectively stripped the elected provincial government and its representatives of their authority. In addition, they challenge the use of Article 245 to deploy the armed forces, arguing that the deployment of troops to assist the civil administration falls within the provincial government’s competence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Officials must submit reports and comments by November 7 through officers of no lower than Grade 17. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 10. At the same time, provincial authorities state that the speaker of the provincial assembly is in protective custody, raising the question of how he will submit his response.

Temporary release of 23 PTI representatives

In another case, a bench of judges Sahibzada Asadullah and Inamullah granted temporary relief to 23 PTI representatives detained under Article 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The court ordered their release on two surety bonds of 100,000 Pakistani rupees each.

The court noted that the deputy commissioner of Mardan had not submitted the requested report on the grounds and circumstances of the detentions despite an earlier order. Consideration of the petitions on their merits will continue, and the temporary release is not a final ruling on the lawfulness of the detentions. The official was again ordered to provide the report and case materials; the hearing was adjourned until November 12.

Read us on