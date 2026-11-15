A tanker came under attack while travelling eastward through the Arabian Gulf, before entering the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported this on November 15.

Crew safe

As Anadolu Agency reports, UKMTO received a report of the attack from Indian authorities responsible for shipping. The center said the crew had been accounted for and was safe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UKMTO published a statement containing this information on social media platform X. The center did not specify the extent of the tanker’s damage and noted that the possible environmental impact of the incident is currently unknown.

Warning for vessels

UKMTO urged vessels transiting this route to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity. The center provided no further details about the tanker or the circumstances of the attack.

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