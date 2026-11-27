Researchers found high levels of lead in two locks of hair associated with Ludwig van Beethoven. In one sample, historically identified as having come directly from the composer, the metal concentration was 95 times above the reference range, ScienceAlert reports.

High lead level

A 2024 study published in the journal Clinical Chemistry was led by Nader Rifai of Harvard Medical School. Scientists from Mayo Clinic and Beethoven specialists also took part in the work. In addition to lead, high levels of arsenic and mercury were found in the two locks of hair.

According to the authors’ estimate, the lead concentration in the hair may correspond to a blood level of up to 71 micrograms per deciliter. The researchers noted that this indicator is insufficient to consider lead the sole cause of the composer’s death. At the same time, it may have contributed to gastrointestinal and kidney problems, as well as hearing deterioration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a 2025 study, scientists modeled how a modern doctor might assess Beethoven’s condition with similar complaints and test results. They suggested that his blood lead level would have been about 17 times higher than that of 95% of adult men in Germany in 2019, and 2.8 times above the HBM-II value. The authors assessed the risk of adverse health effects at such a level as very high.

Other possible factors

Genome sequencing in 2023 showed that some strands attributed to Beethoven did not belong to him. Other samples were recognized as probably authentic. Their analysis indicated hepatitis B infection and a substantial hereditary risk.

Scientists also suggested that significant alcohol consumption may have aggravated liver damage. The exact cause of Beethoven’s death in 1827 remains unknown. Researchers emphasize that his hearing loss and abdominal pain did not necessarily have a single cause.

Read us on