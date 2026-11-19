At least one mycotoxin — a toxic substance produced by certain types of fungi — was found in each of the 212 plant-based foods and beverages tested in the United Kingdom. The study was conducted by scientists at the University of Parma in Italy with the participation of Cranfield University, ScienceDaily reports.

The sample included 212 vegetarian and vegan products, including plant-based burgers, vegetarian “chicken” pieces, vegan sausages, as well as oat-, almond- and soy-based beverages. At least one of 19 mycotoxins was detected in every sample, and many products contained several such compounds.

Levels did not exceed EU recommendations

At the same time, the concentrations of the detected substances in all products examined were below the levels recommended in the European Union. The authors attributed this to the high quality standards of the UK food industry.

Mycotoxins can enter the food chain through fungal contamination of agricultural crops during cultivation, harvesting or storage. Cereals, legumes and seeds, which are often used to produce plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products, are particularly susceptible to such contamination.

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Detecting a mycotoxin does not mean that a product contains live mould or is unsafe. The potential risk depends on the type of substance, its concentration and the amount of the product a person consumes over a long period.

Combined dietary exposure

The researchers note that assessing an individual product with a low level of mycotoxins does not provide a complete picture of dietary exposure. People who frequently consume plant-based meat substitutes, beverages, cereals and legumes may receive such substances from several sources.

At high levels of exposure, some mycotoxins can harm the liver and kidneys, impair the immune system and increase the risk of cancer. At the same time, the new study does not establish that the tested products cause these diseases. Its authors stress the need for further monitoring of raw materials and assessment of combined mycotoxin exposure in complex multi-ingredient products.

The paper, titled “Mycotoxin contamination in plant-based beverages and meat alternatives: A survey of the UK market,” was published in the journal Food Control. The study was carried out as part of the EU-funded Horizon Europe FunShield4Med project.

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