Western Australia will begin work next year on creating a waterless barrier intended to contain the spread of invasive cane toads into the Pilbara region. The project has received final funding and approval, ABC News reports.

Scientists estimate that the cane toad invasion front is currently located about 100 kilometres from Broome, which is 2,200 kilometres north of Perth. The barrier will be set up south of Broome, where plans call for restricting the toads’ access to artificial water sources, including dams and reservoirs.

Work at six stations

The project involves retrofitting water points at six pastoral stations, which together cover 7,500 square kilometres. Curtin University ecologist Judy Dunlop said that modifying water points to prevent toads from accessing them had already been successful elsewhere. Construction will take from two to five years, while specialists will monitor the animals in parallel.

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Curtin University biologist Ben Phillips called the loss of native animals in areas already reached by cane toads a national tragedy. According to him, the Pilbara has many plant and animal species found nowhere else in the world, and cane toads could establish themselves there successfully.

Funding and community involvement

Rio Tinto and the Rhodes Ridge joint venture have provided an additional $28 million for the initiative, to be allocated over five years. Previously, funding for the conservation project amounted to $12 million. Traditional landowners and cattle graziers are also involved in the work; the Karajarri ranger program and heritage specialists will assist project managers and builders and monitor the preservation of water bodies important to Indigenous peoples.

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