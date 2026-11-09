In the Australian state of Western Australia, the consumer protection agency has filed a civil lawsuit in the Supreme Court against the Burk Fuel service station chain. The regulator alleges that the company may have sold 91-octane unleaded petrol as more expensive 95- and 98-octane fuel, ABC News Australia reports.

Sample analysis results

The agency said it commissioned an independent examination of fuel samples collected at several Burk Fuel stations between July 2025 and February 2026. Consumer Protection Commissioner Trish Blake said that all tested samples turned out to be 91-octane petrol.

Burk Fuel has 14 service stations in Perth and regional areas of Western Australia. According to Blake, if the regulator's claims are confirmed in court, this would represent a significant breach of consumer trust, as customers cannot independently check the fuel before purchasing it.

The company's position

Unleaded 91 petrol is considered the minimum standard for most vehicles. Fuel with octane ratings of 95 and 98 is recommended or required for some high-performance vehicles. Blake noted that the issue concerns both the difference in price and the operation of cars designed for premium fuel.

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When authorities announced the investigation in April, Burk Fuel denied the allegations. The company said at the time that it used a reliable supplier that delivered fuel to many Perth service stations and that its fuel was regularly tested.

In a new statement, Burk Fuel said it would defend itself in court and continues to operate as usual. The company provided no further comment, citing the court proceedings.

Blake also said that samples collected from other fuel retailers in Western Australia matched their stated labeling. The investigation began after a consumer complaint raised questions about fuel quality at Burk Fuel stations.

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