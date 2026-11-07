In Albany, Australia, 61-year-old disability support worker Frances Thiele has changed homes seven times over the past 18 months because of difficulties finding affordable rentals. She works full time, but the cheapest accommodation for one person she was able to find cost 500 Australian dollars per week — about half of her weekly earnings.

According to ABC News, rental inflation in Western Australia is at a record level. An annual study by the charity Anglicare found that in the Great Southern and South West regions, only one rental listing was affordable for healthcare and childcare workers.

Renting shared housing

Due to rising costs, Thiele lives in a shared house and splits the weekly rent of 850 Australian dollars with another resident. She said large homes are easier to rent because it is difficult for tenants to pay such an amount on their own. She noted that two salaries significantly reduce housing costs for each person.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Housing shortage holds back business

In the city of Karratha in the Pilbara region, the housing shortage is also affecting employers. Clark Smith, the owner of a small mechanical workshop, said he cannot expand the business, although he could hire three more workers. According to him, staff had to be accommodated in the homes of acquaintances, caravans on the workshop premises, and company housing where three or four people lived together.

Smith added that small businesses find it difficult to compete with large mining and energy companies that offer workers housing and a car. One of his employees lives in moderately priced rental housing under a program supported by the Karratha municipality and industry partners. At the same time, under this scheme, each business is allowed to accommodate only one employee, while eligibility for housing depends on income level.

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