In Zambia, all directors in the senior management of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) have been suspended from work during an institutional reorganization. They will be assessed on competence, performance and suitability for their positions, after which a decision will be made on their reinstatement or termination of employment at the institution, Deutsche Welle reports.

Personnel changes in institutions

According to a statement by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment dated October 20, cited by the Mwebantu portal, the suspension of ZEMA executives is intended to facilitate institutional alignment. The reorganization at the agency became part of a series of personnel decisions in the country’s state institutions.

Former police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi told local media that he had been retired “in the national interest.” Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Munganga was also dismissed. All employees of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency were dismissed as part of the institution’s reset following a government audit.

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Response from the opposition and government

In October, opposition lawmakers raised questions about dismissals and retirements in state institutions following the general elections in August 2026. Opposition lawmaker Stephen Kampyongo asked the government what guarantees it provides to civil servants who, he said, work in fear, and how it plans to prevent their impoverishment after retirement.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango rejected suggestions that the personnel changes were a political purge. She described them as a lawful process of institutional alignment and referred to Article 39 of the Public Service Pensions Act. Zambia’s law allows service commissions to retire permanent officers in the national interest; previous governments also used this mechanism.

Political commentator Andrew Nguvu said the authorities must clearly explain the grounds for such decisions. Activist David Chishimba called on the government to disclose names and evidence regarding people facing dismissal, ensure due process, and allow the Public Service Commission to exercise its constitutional independence.

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