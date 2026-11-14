Two samples collected on Wednesday during routine monitoring at the Mai Po Nature Reserve in Hong Kong tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza virus. According to a spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, this was confirmed by a research team from the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the South China Morning Post.

Enhanced surveillance at the reserve

The department said it is closely monitoring the situation with birds in Mai Po. Notices have been posted for visitors reminding them of the need to maintain personal hygiene.

Cleaning and disinfection of visitor facilities at the reserve have also been intensified, including bird-watching hides and the floating boardwalk.

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Monitoring farms and markets

According to the spokesperson, there are no chicken farms within a three-kilometer radius of the sampling site. The authorities have also stepped up avian influenza surveillance and are monitoring local poultry farms and the wholesale market.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department will separately monitor potential risks related to the H5 virus at live poultry retail outlets.

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