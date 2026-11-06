A sailor died aboard the petroleum products tanker MT Velos Sapphire in the Gulf after an explosion that, according to a preliminary assessment, may have been caused by a missile attack. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel was heading to Bahrain without cargo.

Death of a crew member

Greek company Velos Tankers, which manages the vessel, reported that following the explosion, one of the sailors was initially considered missing. He was later found aboard with fatal injuries, writes The Jerusalem Post.

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The other crew members were not injured. They extinguished the fire that broke out on the vessel after the explosion. According to the company, no reports of environmental pollution were received.

Vessel delivered to Bahrain

The tanker was taken to Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain. An investigation into the incident is to begin there. Authorities were still assessing the extent of damage to the vessel's hull.

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