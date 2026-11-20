The match for the world chess championship title between reigning champion from India Gukesh Dommaraju and challenger from Uzbekistan Javokhir Sindarov is set to open in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 22. This was reported by Cyprus Mail in a publication issued as a press release. Both chess players are 20 years old, and the match has been described as the youngest contest for the world title since world championships began in 1886.

Schedule and prize fund

The opening ceremony will take place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The first game is scheduled for November 24 at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny. The match will consist of up to 14 classical games, with the title going to the player who first scores 7.5 points.

If the score is level after the 14th game on December 11, the champion will be determined in a tiebreak on December 12. The prize fund is $2.5 million. According to the release, this will be the first world championship title match in Switzerland since 2004, when Vladimir Kramnik and Peter Leko played in Brissago.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The challenger’s path

Sindarov earned the right to play for the title after winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament near Paphos, Cyprus, in April. He completed the competition unbeaten, scoring 10 points in 14 games.

The match’s general partner is Freedom Holding Corp. The company has been a strategic partner of the International Chess Federation, FIDE, since 2023 and supported the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, which had a prize fund of €1 million.

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