A UN conference will begin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, where participants will discuss possible restrictions and bans on autonomous lethal weapons systems. Such systems are sometimes called “killer robots.” There is currently no adequate legal or regulatory framework for new weapons systems equipped with artificial intelligence.

The meeting will take place under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. At the same time, some analysts doubt that the negotiations will be able to keep pace with the rate of technological development, The Japan Times reports.

The issue of human control

Jean-Marc Rickli, head of global and emerging risks at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, defined autonomous lethal systems as those that can identify, select and engage a target without operator intervention while carrying out these tasks. According to him, AI drones can select a target that was not predetermined and adapt to the environment without human intervention.

The key issue for regulation is the level of human control over the decision to use weapons. The United States speaks of an “appropriate level of human judgment.” France insists that a human must remain in the decision-making loop: the country bans autonomous lethal systems but permits partially autonomous systems.

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Ethical and military risks

In August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric said that the world had dangerously approached a “moral red line” — the autonomous targeting of people by machines.

Experts emphasize that the discussion concerns not only fully autonomous weapons. AI is increasingly being used for data analysis, target identification and decision support. Laura de Rusi-Rochgond of the French Institute of International Relations warned that an operator may merely formally approve a machine’s recommendation without exercising their own judgment.

According to analysts, such systems were used by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — during the invasion of Ukraine, as well as by the United States during attacks in Iran. Rickli noted that swarms of autonomous drones can be effective due to their ability to neutralize an adversary by overwhelming its defenses. In January, China’s Ministry of Defense called swarms of autonomous drones “the new face of warfare.”

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