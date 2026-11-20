Researchers at the University of Geneva have found that the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa can rapidly limit the penetration of the antibiotic imipenem into the cell. As News-Medical reports, a small protein called PtrA plays a key role in this process by blocking entry to the OprD channel.

Two levels of protection

Imipenem enters Pseudomonas aeruginosa through the OprD porin, a protein channel in the bacterium's envelope. This microorganism is associated with many hospital-acquired infections that are often difficult to treat. Under the influence of high concentrations of copper and zinc, the bacterium gradually reduces the production of OprD porins, making it more difficult for the antibiotic to enter the cell.

Scientists found that PtrA provides a faster response. The protein is located in the periplasm, the space between the bacterium's two membranes, and integrates into the same protein complexes as OprD. It blocks the channel's entry point for imipenem even before the amount of OprD begins to decrease.

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Adaptive impermeability

The authors of the study called this mechanism “adaptive impermeability.” According to the study's first author, Verena Ducret, the presence of PtrA alone is sufficient to make the bacterium more resistant to imipenem.

Study leader Carl Perron noted that copper and zinc trigger two successive levels of control: immediate blocking of existing porins with PtrA and a longer-term reduction in OprD production. This means that some resistance mechanisms may not be detected by methods that measure only the number of porins or look for mutations.

The results of genetic and biochemical experiments were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers also raised the question of whether other pathogenic bacteria may have similar mechanisms of rapid protection and whether they can be blocked to restore the effectiveness of antibiotics.

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