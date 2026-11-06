Women with Parkinson’s disease were more likely to have amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer’s disease. This difference was most pronounced among women with Parkinson’s disease dementia. The researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing 230 cases from postmortem studies of people with Parkinson’s disease.

Analysis of postmortem studies

As reported by News-Medical, the work was conducted within the Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders and the Brain and Body Donation Program. The results were published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.

Amyloid is a protein that can accumulate in the brain and form plaques. Such plaques are among the characteristic pathological changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. One of the lead researchers, movement disorders neurologist Erika Driver-Dunckley, noted that postmortem studies often reveal signs of several neurodegenerative diseases in a single brain.

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Tau pathology showed no differences

The researchers recorded a higher frequency of Alzheimer’s amyloid pathology among women. At the same time, no differences were found between women and men in tau pathology or the level of cognitive impairment.

The scientists believe the findings may help better understand the link between Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and identify directions for further treatment research. Anti-amyloid drugs have already been approved for certain patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Driver-Dunckley noted that future research could examine whether such approaches would be beneficial for certain patients with Parkinson’s disease dementia and increased amyloid pathology.

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