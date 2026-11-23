In the United Kingdom, a study of 7,428 women who survived Hodgkin lymphoma showed a lower risk of developing a second primary cancer among those treated in 2000–2010. Compared with patients who received treatment before 1990, the risk of any second primary cancer was 25% lower, while the risk of solid tumors was 34% lower.

News-Medical reports on the results of the analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The cohort included women diagnosed with and treated for Hodgkin lymphoma before the age of 36 in England in 1954–2010 and in Wales in 1968–2003. The median follow-up period after initial treatment was 20.2 years, and approximately 9% of participants were followed for at least 40 years.

Changes in radiation therapy

Researchers attribute the risk reduction primarily to changes in the use of radiation therapy. It was used in 98% of patients treated before 1980, compared with 47% in 2000–2010. At the same time, the use of chemotherapy increased from 55% to 97%, while average radiation doses and the use of alkylating agents declined.

After accounting for radiation exposure and its dose, the overall reduction in the risk of a second cancer was no longer statistically significant. However, the reduction in the risk of solid tumors remained significant. Adjusting for changes in chemotherapy had almost no effect on the findings.

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Most common second malignancies

During follow-up, at least one new primary cancer was diagnosed in 1,200 women; 229 of them had two such diagnoses, while another 26 had three or more. In total, 1,467 invasive malignancies were recorded. Breast cancer was detected most often, followed by lung cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and thyroid cancer.

Women treated for Hodgkin lymphoma at a younger age, particularly before age 15, had a higher relative risk of a second cancer. Radiation exposure was also associated with a greater risk of breast and lung cancer, which increased with the radiation dose. Among women treated before 1990, the cumulative incidence of second primary cancers reached 35.6% after 50 years of follow-up.

The authors noted that the analysis included women only, and that the shorter follow-up period for patients treated in more recent years limits the assessment of their lifetime risk. They also pointed to the need for lifelong cancer surveillance and targeted screening for Hodgkin lymphoma survivors.

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