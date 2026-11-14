In a village in Zimbabwe, a multi-level system of non-lethal deterrents is used to protect crops from elephants. One elephant did not return to the village for more than a year after a ping-pong ball filled with chili oil hit it in the face, Mongabay reports.

Chili fence

The first barrier is a fence with rags soaked in chili. Traps containing chili powder are also used.

These measures are the first part of a sequential approach to protecting crops in a human-elephant conflict situation.

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Fire and balls

If the fence does not work, elephant dung coated with chili oil is set on fire. The final measure against persistent elephants is a homemade device that uses deodorant to launch ping-pong balls containing chili oil.

All the methods described are intended to deter elephants without killing them.

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