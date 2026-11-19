In 2025, 589 million children lived in areas of armed conflict — a record figure since such counts began in 1990. The number of children in such areas is more than twice the level of the mid-1990s, according to a report by the humanitarian organization Save the Children, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Save the Children Germany CEO Florian Westphal said that fear, violence and forced displacement had become part of everyday life for millions of children. He called the data a signal for the international community.

The largest share is in Africa and the Middle East

About two in five children in Africa and the Middle East lived in conflict zones. Africa accounted for 44% of all children living in such areas worldwide. Over the past 15 years, the share of children affected by conflicts on the continent has risen from 12% to 39%.

In the Middle East, 40.2% of children — around 67 million — lived in conflict zones in 2025. This is nearly 29% more than in 2024, when their number stood at 52 million.

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Violations of children’s rights

The report also notes a sharp rise in the number of confirmed incidents of obstruction of humanitarian access for children. In 2025, 8,322 such cases were recorded — 16 times more than ten years ago. The Palestinian territories accounted for 5,946 cases, or more than 70% of the global figure.

The UN confirmed a total of 38,967 grave violations against children in areas of armed conflict in 2025. This is the second-highest annual figure after the record 41,763 violations documented in 2024. More than half of the cases were recorded in the Palestinian territories, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria.

14,224 children were killed or maimed;

a record 5,128 child abductions were recorded;

1,787 cases of sexual violence were registered;

the number of attacks on schools and hospitals increased for the fifth consecutive year, reaching 2,930 cases.

The highest number of attacks on schools or hospitals was recorded in the Palestinian territories — 837, followed by Ukraine with 643 cases. Together, these territories accounted for more than half of all such attacks registered worldwide.

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