Scientists have found that Wernicke’s area — a region of the brain primarily associated with speech comprehension — also contains neurons whose activity precedes the speaking of words. The study, published in the journal Science, recorded a signal about a quarter of a second before participants spoke words aloud. According to the researchers, this signal is linked to preparation for speech production, Live Science reports.

A signal before speaking

The study involved 28 people with epilepsy who had already received implanted electrodes to monitor seizures. Using electrocorticography, scientists recorded brain activity during speech. They identified a small group of neurons in Wernicke’s area that activated before a word was spoken and separated this signal from auditory signals that arose in response to the sound of words already spoken.

Wernicke’s area is usually located in the temporal lobe of the left hemisphere. Damage to it can lead to Wernicke’s aphasia: a person may speak at a normal pace but use words that do not match their intention or confuse words with similar sounds. Such manifestations indicated that this area is associated not only with perception but also with speech production.

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Data from surgeries and stimulation

To test the connection between Wernicke’s area and speech, the researchers also analyzed data from hundreds of patients who had temporal lobe tumors removed. Speech problems after the operations occurred more often if the procedure affected Wernicke’s area.

Separately, in 13 people with implanted electrodes and an intact Wernicke’s area, scientists stimulated the identified region immediately before the onset of speech. This caused word errors similar to those that occur in Wernicke’s aphasia.

Prospects for language interfaces

The researchers also linked the activity of individual neurons in Wernicke’s area to the pronunciation of specific words. In two patients who lost the ability to speak after strokes involving damage to the brainstem, they tracked these signals using electrodes within brain-computer interface systems. Such systems display on a screen the words a person is trying to say. The study’s authors believe the identified area could become a new target for technologies designed to help people with aphasia.

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